Americans' confidence in the U.S. economy is waning as the highly contagious delta variant drives a COVID-19 surge nationwide. That's according to a new survey published Friday by Gallup, which found that 60% of respondents think the economy is worsening, compared to just 37% who think it's improving. In July, about 54% of Americans said they thought the economic outlook was deteriorating, while 41% believed it was getting better.