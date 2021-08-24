Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

15 Fall Openings in Las Vegas to Get Excited About

By Robert Kachelriess
Thrillist
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSin City is only getting better. Remember the beginning of the year? There was optimism in the air and we couldn't wait to put 2020 behind us. Well, 2021 has been a little more challenging than expected, but Las Vegas is weathering the storm with new hotels like Resorts World and Virgin Hotels, a wave of new restaurants and a few oddball attractions like Meow Wolf's Omega Mart. You'd think Las Vegas would want to slow down, but this city doesn't rest. As we look ahead to the remaining months of 2021, there's even more to come. So get ready. Some of these new places may require proof of vaccination to enter (a trend that's only grown in recent days). So, yeah… you know what to do.

www.thrillist.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Vanderpump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegas Strip#Interior Design#Grand Piano#Restaurants#Fall Openings#Virgin Hotels#Omega Mart#Lgbtq#Sunny S Saloon Casino#House#Shades Deluxe#Ua Showcase#Soarin#Italian#Casa Playa Wynn Opening#Mexican#Mayan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Disneyland
Related
Las Vegas, NVFox5 KVVU

Las Vegas clinic to open weekly food bank

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A local clinic known for treating HIV and AIDS patients is working to help feed the community. Horizon Ridge Wellness Clinic in the east valley announced the Mama Gloria's Food Pantry. The community food bank will open every Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., starting...
Traveltheknot.com

The Ultimate Las Vegas Honeymoon

We have included third party products to help you navigate and enjoy life’s biggest moments. Purchases made through links on this page may earn us a commission. From high-end restaurants to casinos, pool clubs and boutiques, Vegas offers nonstop entertainment and stimulation. A honeymoon in Sin City means an action- and pleasure-packed romantic getaway, heavy on luxury. Read on to learn how to experience the best of Vegas on your honeymoon.
papercitymag.com

The New Dallas Restaurants We’re Most Excited About This Fall

New York City-based Sadelle's is opening in Highland Park Village this fall. (Courtesy of Sadelle's) From a new Nick Badovinus restaurant in the historic East Quarter to a popular New York City-based brunch spot, these are the new Dallas restaurants we’re most excited about this fall. National Anthem. 2130 Commerce...
Las Vegas, NVlasvegasmagazine.com

Get a twofer with dinner and entertainment options in Las Vegas

What do you come to Vegas for? To eat, or to be entertained? Well, prepare for the best of both worlds with these dinner-and-a-show options (well, technically, brunch, too). One of the most celebrated of those is The Mayfair Supper Club (Bellagio, 866.906.7171). This posh environment features cabaret-style entertainment and an excellent menu—everything from seafood towers to grilled cauliflower. Sushi? Try the Mayfair, with spicy tuna, shrimp tempura and hamachi, and caviar service if you desire. Mishima wagyu Prime rib is oh-so-decadent, but one of the best items on the menu comes for dessert. The Cigar, with milk chocolate, pear and hazelnut, might make you reconsider smoking. And Mayfair After Dark on Friday and Saturday nights turns bottle service up a notch.
Las Vegas, NVvitalvegas.com

Everything You Need to Know About MSG Sphere in Las Vegas

It’s a wonder of technology and it’s being built in Las Vegas. It’s called MSG Sphere, at least for the moment. (Expect a naming rights deal at some point.) This $1.8 billion performance venue is unlike anything you’ve ever seen, and it’s scheduled to. open in 2023. The road to...
Las Vegas, NVlasvegasmagazine.com

Get ready for some Labor Day Weekend fun in Las Vegas

Holiday partying in Las Vegas was kept to a bare minimum last year (if any partying happened at all). So this weekend—heading into Labor Day on Sept. 6—the city is ready to get back to what it does best: throwing the biggest and best holiday weekend celebrations with a ton of special guests helping to kick the fun into high gear.
Las Vegas, NVmarketresearchtelecast.com

Las Vegas comes to life with record gambling profit

Just a year after the famous Las Vegas Strip closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, its famous casinos have resurfaced with a record summer thanks to a notable winning streak. Nevada posted a record $ 1.36 billion last month thanks to gamblers flooding the city again after spending months confined with few options for spending their money.
Las Vegas, NVLas Vegas Weekly

Dave’s Hot Chicken gets off to a sizzling start in Las Vegas

At the bustling corner of Sahara and Fort Apache, a suburban spot already clogged with fast-food and fast-casual favorites, LA transplant Dave’s Hot Chicken opened with a splash at the end of June, coating a former Carl’s Jr. building in colorful graffiti. The drive-thru line has wrapped around the new restaurant and stretched through the parking lot nearly every day since.
Ravalli County, MTravallirepublic.com

Las Vegas of the north

Down south in Nevada, the high rollers put it all on the betting table, hoping Lady Luck will smile on them. They’ll put their cash, their money in the bank, their business, their mortgage, their truck and maybe even their dog. But Las Vegas has nothing on Ravalli County. Here we bet the most precious thing in our lives: the lives and health of our children.
Las Vegas, NVLas Vegas Sun

Las Vegas-area cooling stations open this weekend amid heat warning

Las Vegas will be activating several cooling stations this weekend as the valley remains under an excessive heat advisory by the National Weather Service. The city said in a news release Friday it has activated 10 stations open to the public for those needing to escape the heat. Southern Nevada is under an excessive heat advisory until 8 p.m. Sunday, citing temperatures of up to 115 degrees in the Colorado River Valley, the weather service said.
Las Vegas, NVLas Vegas Weekly

Your 2021 Las Vegas Fall Fun Guide: Concerts, festivals, parties & more!

Concerts: Rising stars, long-awaited returns, new venues and more. Harry Styles with Jenny Lewis (September 4, MGM Grand Garden Arena) The ex-One Direction lead and “Watermelon Sugar” star tenderized hearts with his 2019 release Fine Line; now catch him on tour with Vegas-born indie darling Lewis. Gary Clark Jr. (September...
Public Healthtravelweekly.com

Delta variant changes the game in Vegas

It was supposed to be the summer of optimism and unbridled recovery for the tourism industry in Las Vegas. Positive signs were everywhere you looked. Occupancy limits, social distancing directives and mask requirements were lifted on June 1; Resorts World opened its doors on June 24; Strip-wide fireworks lit up the sky on the Fourth of July; there was a sold-out Garth Brooks concert at Allegiant Stadium and the UFC 264 mixed martial arts event at T-Mobile Arena on July 10; and the WNBA played its All-Star Game at Michelob Ultra Arena on July 14.
Entertainmentvegas24seven.com

LAS VEGAS’ HOTTEST SHOW RETURNS! MAGIC MIKE LIVE LAS VEGAS DEBUTS IN ALL-NEW VENUE AT SAHARA LAS VEGAS ON AUG. 27

MAGIC MIKE LIVE LAS VEGAS DEBUTS IN ALL-NEW VENUE AT SAHARA LAS VEGAS ON AUG. 27. The Revamped Production Announces Updated Vaccination Policy. Bigger, sexier and more magical than ever, Channing Tatum’s MAGIC MIKE LIVE Las Vegas, the flagship production of the internationally celebrated franchise begins its run at SAHARA Las Vegas on Aug. 27. Vegas’ hottest show is making its grand return in a brand-new, cutting-edge venue that has been designed to include the very best elements from MAGIC MIKE LIVE productions around the world. For a limited time, tickets are just $89, plus tax and fees, and are on sale now at MagicMikeLiveLasVegas.com.
Las Vegas, NVsearchinglasvegas.com

Explore Downtown Las Vegas

Named for 18 blocks of arts and culture in downtown Las Vegas, the area is a vibrant hub of breweries, restaurants, art galleries, murals and more. It provides …

Comments / 0

Community Policy