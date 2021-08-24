Saweetie 'Growing Up': How She Found Her Voice & Developed 'Tougher Skin'

The last five years have been an emotional roller coaster ride for rapper Cardi B (27). She blossomed into a celebrated artist of the rapeseed scene. For her debut record “Invasion of Privacy” she received a Grammy for best rap album. And privately it went haywire: her husband, rapper Offset (27), with whom she has daughter Kulture, cheated on her. In an interview with the US fashion magazine “Vogue”, the artist has now revealed why she ultimately forgave her husband.