The Truth About The House Princess Diana Grew Up In

When it comes to being a stylish royal, you have to consider things like opting for appropriate clothing for each occasion (which might not be as easy as it sounds if you take a look at some of Megan Markle's supposedly scandalous ensembles), choosing hairstyles that are trendy yet classic, and picking the perfect accessories for each outfit. However, royals get much more than just a nice pair of earrings and perhaps a necklace. Instead, they sometimes get to wear some of the most stunning (and expensive) jewelry in the world. That's why you might have wondered how Queen Elizabeth II keeps the royal family's various crowns and tiaras in tip-top shape. Well, an insider has opened up about touching up the monarch's jewelry.