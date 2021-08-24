The Truth About The House Princess Diana Grew Up In
Diana Spencer was born in Norfolk on July 1, 1961, to parents John Spencer and Frances Shand Kydd. The future Princess of Wales had a fairly difficult childhood; her parents divorced when she was young, and her mother left her and her siblings to run off with another man; Frances had been having an affair, according to The Sun. "Diana was damaged, mentally, by her experiences. And then moving into the royal family was the worst possible scenario that she could have found for herself. One of the saddest parts of Diana's short and turbulent life was the failure of those around her — friends and family alike — to convince her to obtain treatment for her extreme symptoms of mental instability," royal expert Penny Junor told The Sun.www.nickiswift.com
Comments / 0