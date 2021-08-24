Corvette Brings Home Second Place in Le Mans Return
It was a year late and short of the goal, but the 24 Hours of Le Mans debut of Corvette’s mid-engine C8.R was deemed successful after its runner-up finish Sunday. Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor and Nicky Catsburg piloted the No. 63 Corvette Racing entry to second place in the GTE Pro class in the 89th running of the 24-hour race in France. They were one of several teams and drivers with ties to the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship to finish on the podium in the famed endurance race.speedwaydigest.com
Comments / 0