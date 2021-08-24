Cancel
Charleston County, SC

18-wheeler trucks causing problems at some roads in the Charleston County area, CCC discussing whether to restrict certain roads for trucks

By Monica Doyle
The Charleston Press
The Charleston Press
 8 days ago
Charleston County, South Carolina – 18-wheel trucks might soon be restricted to access several roads in the Charleston County area after locals often complain that they cause traffic issues in some neighborhoods. According to the latest reports, Charleston County Council heard them and decided to discuss the matter and might...

