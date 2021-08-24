Facebook sent a ton of traffic to a Chicago Tribune story. So why is everyone mad at them?

Last Thursday, the Federal Trade Commission got a second chance to convince James E. Boasberg, a district judge in Washington, D.C., that Facebook is a predatory monopoly. The do-over stems from a suit filed by the agency last December; it argued that the company has been engaged in anticompetitive behavior, buying up potential rivals such as WhatsApp and Instagram, and requiring third-party app developers to agree not to create products that could compete with Facebook. In June, Boasberg dismissed the suit, ruling that the agency had not sufficiently demonstrated that Facebook was, in fact, a monopoly. “Unlike familiar consumer goods like tobacco or office supplies, there is no obvious or universally agreed upon definition of just what a personal social networking service is,” he wrote. “It is almost as if the agency expects the Court to simply nod to the conventional wisdom that Facebook is a monopolist.” Shares of the social network rose more than four per cent after Boasberg’s ruling, sending the company’s market capitalization past a trillion dollars.