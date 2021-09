The president and CEO of a prominent sexual assault victim advocate group resigned after admitting that her group advised former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. "Now is the time for Time’s Up to evolve and move forward as there is so much more work to do for women," Tina Tchen, the president of Time's Up, said in a statement. "It is clear that I am not the leader who can accomplish that in this moment. I am especially aware that my position at the helm of Time’s Up has become a painful and divisive focal point, where those very women and other activists who should be working together to fight for change are instead battling each other in harmful ways."