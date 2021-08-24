Gonzalez speeds away from the pack in Brainerd

● Darlington Raceway’s historic Southern 500 kicks off the three-round playoff series where 16 drivers will battle it out on the track for the coveted NASCAR Cup Series championship trophy, awarded at the season finale Nov. 7 at Phoenix Raceway. This is the fourth consecutive playoff appearance in Almirola’s four years at Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) and fifth playoff appearance of his 12-year career. Almirola locked himself into the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs with his victory July 18 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon. He led 46 laps around the flat, 1.058-mile oval en route to his third career NASCAR Cup Series win. After a year full of adversity and bad luck, the victory put the No. 10 team, which was 27th in the standings and facing a must-win situation if it was going to compete for this year’s championship, in prime position to earn one of the 16 coveted berths in the 10-race playoffs. Almirola’s award-winning YouTube series “Beyond the 10” captured his entire race day here.