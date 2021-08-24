Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Marilyn Eastman, Night of the Living Dead star, dies at 87

By Clark Collis
EW.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNight of the Living Dead actress Marilyn Eastman has died at the age of 87. Eastman's passing was announced on Facebook by her son, John, who revealed that she had died in her sleep on Sunday. In director George Romero's 1968 horror classic, Eastman played the character of Helen Cooper,...

ew.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
Person
George Romero
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Night Of The Living Dead#Television#Image Ten Inc#Nold
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesCleveland News - Fox 8

Soap star Jay Pickett dies while filming movie scene

(WJW) — Soap opera actor Jay Pickett, 60, passed away while filming a movie Friday. According to Travis Mills, director of the film, “Treasure Valley,” it happened while the crew was on location preparing to film a scene. “There is no official explanation for the cause of his death but...
CelebritiesABC Action News

Jane Withers, child actor turned commercial star, dies at 95

The former child actor Jane Withers, who bedeviled Shirley Temple on the screen and went on to star in a series of B movies that made her a box-office champion, has died. She was 95. Withers' daughter, Kendall Errair, says her mother died on Saturday, surrounded by loved ones in...
CelebritiesTVOvermind

Remembering Ron Popeil: Informercial Star Dies at 86

At one point in time, a lot of us have watched an infomercial and have seen one device after another touted out into a kitchen setting to show us how it can cook, chop, clean, or do something in a revolutionary way. Sometimes these items sound and look amazing, and at others, they might all start to look alike. What really sets them apart is the presentation and the presenter a lot of times, and at one time, Ron Popeil was one of the absolute best at selling a product. Sadly, Ron passed away recently at the age of 86. No cause was given for his death, but he was admitted to the hospital the day before he passed. If anyone has ever seen Ron doing what he can to hawk a product on TV, and it’s fair to say that a lot of us probably have at least once or twice, we would have noticed that he was the kind of guy that was everywhere he needed to be when he was still wheeling and dealing, and he was good at what he did.
TV ShowsTVOvermind

Remembering Alex Cord: Airwolf Star Died at 88

Every now and then celebrities will start to pass away in what feels like great numbers as one report after another begins to come in detailing the demise of one famous name after another. The level of fame that they enjoyed during the course of their careers will always vary since the number of stars between music, TV, and movies, and theater is so great that trying to get to know them all will take a lifetime. Even then it’s likely that a person will miss several older stars or those that are just coming into their career. Alex Cord is a long-timer that recently passed away at the age of 88 and is likely someone who was known to those that enjoyed shows such as Airwolf, which was definitely popular back in the 80s. The star was 88 years of age when he died, and has left behind a fairly long list of credits that people may or may not remember. It’s easy to imagine at least a little frustration at not being remembered by a lot of people, even if plenty of fans remain that remember his career.
CelebritiesTVLine

Michael Nader, Star of All My Children and Dynasty, Dead at 76

Michael Nader, best known for playing Dex Dexter on the original Dynasty and Dimitri Marick on All My Children, died on Monday at the age of 76. “With heavy heart, I’m sharing the news of the passing of my beloved, Michael,” Nader’s wife Jodi Lister said in a statement obtained by MichaelFairmanTV.com. “We had 18 wonderful years together with the many dogs we fostered and adopted. Recently, Michael was so thrilled to reconnect with his friends from the cast of Dynasty during Emma Samms virtual event to help raise funds for Long-Covid research. He was a beautiful and fascinating man with many talents and skills. I will miss him forever.”
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Jay Pickett, longtime soap opera actor, dies while filming at age 60

Jay Pickett, a veteran soap opera actor best known for his roles on “General Hospital,” “Days of Our Lives” and “Port Charles,” has died. He was 60. His wife, Elena Pickett, confirmed his death. Pickett was on location in Idaho, filming a scene for his upcoming movie “Treasure Valley” when...
CelebritiesNew Haven Register

William Clotworthy, 'Saturday Night Live' Censor, Dies at 95

Clotworthy’s son, actor Robert Clotworthy, confirmed the news to Variety. Born on Jan. 13, 1926, in Westfield, NJ., Clotworthy started in the industry as an NBC page in the 1940s, then went on to a career in advertising at Madison Avenue firm, BBD&O. Some of the stars and shows he worked with include Groucho Marx, Bing Crosby and “Your Hit Parade.”
CelebritiesNME

US actor Jay Pickett dies on set of western film

Jay Pickett, who is best known for his recurring role on General Hospital, has died on the set of his upcoming film. The 60-year-old actor was filming western Treasure Valley, which he both wrote and starred in, when he died sitting on a horse, according to co-star Jim Heffel. “Jay...
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Keen to Follow in Mom's Footsteps in Hollywood

Fifteen-year-old daughter Dannielynn Birkhead is in awe of her mother's success in entertainment industry and would love to enter Hollywood to follow in her footsteps. AceShowbiz - Anna Nicole Smith's daughter is interested in a career in showbusiness but is determined to be her "own person," according to her father Larry Birkhead.

Comments / 0

Community Policy