The Summit High School cross-country running team is entering a new era this season with first-year head coach Michael Hagen at the helm. A Breckenridge local, Hagen has stepped into the role of Tigers head coach after coaching Tigers middle school runners for the past three years. Hagen has also coached the Summit Distance Project youth cross-country running camp each year with his wife, Eva, for the past three summers. He also brings experience as a high school varsity head coach from his time at Air Academy High School in Colorado Springs and Palmer Ridge High School in Monument, where he won a Colorado state championship with a boys team that at one point was ranked nationally in the top-10.