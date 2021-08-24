Spider-Man: No Way Home is turning into Marvel's Frankenstein's monster
Be careful what you wish for. It's familiar advice, having been used as the tagline for at least a dozen different movies. But while the clichéd warning might also be the stand-out quote in the (newly legitimate) release of the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, it's also unintentionally pertinent — a line that could just as well have been directed at the franchise's "frenzied," "rabid," and evidently insatiable fans.theweek.com
Comments / 0