Here's Why Virgo And Cancer Make Such A Beautifully Compatible Pair

Earth and fire signs definitely have a few differences, but Virgo and Sagittarius have more things in common than you may realize at first. As mutable signs, they are both constantly adapting and changing, making it easy for both of them to adjust to life’s ups and downs. On one hand, this can make Virgo and Sagittarius’ friendship compatibility incredibly strong because they innately can understand each other. On the other hand, however, their elements couldn’t be more different, and it can often feel like they’re speaking in two completely different languages to one another. Whether or not Virgo and Sagittarius get along as friends is definitely a mixed bag — but they can both learn so much from each other (when they’re not driving the other one crazy).