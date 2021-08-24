Here's Why Virgo And Cancer Make Such A Beautifully Compatible Pair
If any two signs are the parents of the zodiac, it’s Cancer and Virgo. Attentive, nurturing, and a bit reserved, both signs tend to take the role of guardian in all of their relationships — including their romantic ones — so when they get together, their relationship is all about love. A relationship between a Cancer man and Virgo woman (or Virgo man and Cancer woman, or any combination of the two signs, regardless of gender) may get off to a shy, quiet start, but once these two hit it off, things can get intense, and fast.www.elitedaily.com
