Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Pist, Drones, Witch Hunt, Mischief Brew members form The Dissidents

Punknews.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of several notable bands have formed a new group called The Dissidents. The band includes Rachel of Bong Daemon on vocals, Bill Chamberlain of The Pist on guitar, Jeanine St. Clair of Witch Hunt and The Brood on bass and vocals, and Shawn St. Clair of Mischief Brew and The Brood on drums. The group released their initial recordings, a demo. A tape version is expected out in a few months. You can hear the tunes below.

www.punknews.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Chamberlain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dissidents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicRevolver

Jinjer: See Tatiana Shmayluk Wield Guns in Wild Video for New Song "Wallflower"

Back in May, Jinjer told us that their new album, Wallflowers, was their heaviest collection of songs yet. The first two singles we heard from it, "Vortex" and "Mediator," made that very clear, but frontwoman Tatiana Shmayluk also used the word "uneasy" to describe the overall mood of the record, which doesn't necessarily mean heavy.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

MINISTRY Releases Music Video For Cover Of THE STOOGES' 'Search And Destroy'

Industrial metal pioneers MINISTRY have released the official music video for their cover version of THE STOOGES' 1973 classic "Search And Destroy". The track, which features guitar virtuoso Billy Morrison (BILLY IDOL, ROYAL MACHINES), is taken from the band's 15th studio album, "Moral Hygiene", which is due on October 1 via Nuclear Blast Records.
Rock Musicmetalinjection

Album Review: BOTANIST & THIEF Cicatrix/Diamond Brush

As weirdly matched as Thief and Botanist might seem, this split LP was inevitable. Thief’s mastermind Dylan Neal actually played in Botanist before he forged his own path of repurposing Gregorian chants as electro-industrial music. The projects share an experimental edge, which begs the question of whether they’ll bring the best of each other in a joint project. Botanist’s Cicatrix side marks a return to their primal roots, while Thief’s Diamond Brush side emphasizes rock instrumentation more than ever.
MusicPunknews.org

Gulfer release “Neighbours” video

Gulfer have released a video for their new song "Neighbours". The video was directed and edited by Sacha Cohen. The song is available digitally via Topshelf Records/Royal Mountain Records. Gulfer released Gulfer in 2020. Check out the video below.
MusicPunknews.org

Real Friends announce EP, release “Teeth” video

Real Friends have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called Torn in Two and will be out September 17 via Pure Noise Records. The band have also released a video for their song "Teeth". The video was directed by Raúl Gonzo. The band will be touring this fall with State Champs, Four Years Strong, Just Friends, and Bearings. Real Friends released Composure in 2018. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Rock Musicloudersound.com

The 10 worst extreme metal albums by 10 brilliant bands

Often in the various extreme metal scenes, the albums that everyone hates don’t always necessarily contain the worst music per se, but instead represent a sharp deviation from the style that first endeared a band to their fans – usually towards a more accessible, mainstream or fashionable sound and aesthetic. Thus did reasonably decent records like Carcass’ Swansong, Entombed’s Same Difference, Kreator’s Endorama and Cryptopsy’s The Unspoken King end up as the redheaded stepchildren in otherwise glittering and acclaimed discographies.
MusicPunknews.org

Bob Vylan release “Pretty Songs” video

Bob Vylan have released a video for their new song "Pretty Songs". The video was directed by Dylan Hayes. The song is available digitally via Ghost Theatre. Bob Vylan released We Live Here in 2021. Check out the video below.
MusicPunknews.org

IDLES release Metallica cover

IDLES have released a video for their cover of Metallica's "The God That Failed". The video was created by Aaron Hymes. The song is off the upcoming Metallica Blacklist cover album that will be out September 10. Proceeds from the song will go towards All Within My Hands Foundation and Trussell Trust. IDLES released Ultra Mono in 2020. Check out the video below.
MusicPunknews.org

The Queers release “Valleri”

The Queers have shared their cover of the Monkees' song "Valleri". That's off their covers album Reverberation, out September 24 on Cleopatra Records. The Queers last released Save The World in 2020. Check out the song below.
MusicPunknews.org

Devon Kay and the Solutions sign to Pure Noise, release song

Devon Kay and The Solutions have announced that they have signed to Pure Noise Records. The band have released a video for their new song "The Space In-Between". Devon Kay and the Solutions released Limited Joy in 2020. Check out the video below.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

TED NUGENT: 'Technology Has Literally Deterred People From Practicing The Guitar'

In a new interview with retired boxer David "Niño" Rodriguez, legendary rocker Ted Nugent was asked is today's rock music has lost its soul. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "A big hallelujah that Freddie Mercury's gift of talent and soulfulness, musical creativity and adventure that so enriched everyone's lives. QUEEN's music and Freddie Mercury's musical vision and spirit, it enriched the world. It's the soundtrack, these magical pieces by the band QUEEN, just gifted virtuosos. And their work ethic — to achieve that level of success and uninhibited musical outrage takes an unbelievable man-in-the-arena work ethic. So, a salute to the QUEEN band and Freddie Mercury. But how prophetic. Because those words have iron, and we are horrifically living in that time now where technology has literally deterred people from practicing the guitar so that you could play like Jimi Hendrix and Eddie Van Halen and Billy Gibbons and Tommy Shaw, my DAMN YANKEES musical genius buddies and all the incredible musicians in my life. I've been surrounded by the best of the best forever.
MusicVulture

The Beauty and the Horror of Insane Clown Posse’s Gathering of the Juggalos

For more than 20 years, Insane Clown Posse has convened an annual festival known as much for its mayhem as its music, and in just a few days, this year’s Gathering of the Juggalos will kick off its 2021 edition in Ohio. ICP’s songs are hyperviolent and profane; their stage show features grotesque clown makeup and blasting the audience with their favorite drink, Faygo soda. They’ve even filed (and lost) lawsuits against the government to stop the FBI from designating their fandom — said Juggalos — as a loosely organized gang.
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Charlie Watts and wife of 57 years pose in sweet final photo

Rolling Stones drummer and late music icon Charlie Watts attended one last charity event with Shirley Ann Shephard, his wife of 57 years. The couple smiled together at an event for the dog foundation Forever Hounds Trust in May 2020 in one of the last photos of Watts before he died.
Visual ArtSan Francisco Chronicle

Review: New Bob Ross documentary paints dark picture around artist’s joyful legacy

He painted soothing landscapes, gently addressing his TV audience in a near-whisper. You can do this, he’d say to his viewers. Anyone and everyone can paint. Bob Ross was a walking affirmation, so cheerful and calming that he became a pop culture symbol of peace and happiness, with a dab of kitsch. It’s not uncommon to see a hipster in a Bob Ross T-shirt. But where did that shirt come from? How did Ross’ visage, topped off with his signature perm, become so ubiquitous? The answers, contradicting a man who loved the word “happy” (a happy cloud, a happy tree), are quite sad. The new Netflix documentary “Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed,” produced by husband-and-wife team Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone, paints a picture of naked opportunism that shattered Ross’ legacy. It’s the story of how a man became an industry, and how his family was gradually, systematically left out in the cold.
CelebritiesPunknews.org

Lee “Scratch” Perry has passed away

Sadly, according to the Jamaican Observer, reggae icon Lee Scratch Perry has passed away. He was 85. The cause of death was not given, but he passed away this morning at Noel Holmes Hospital in Lucea. As you likely know, Perry was an inventor of reggae and dub, and produced...
Rock MusicThe Quietus

Dawn Of Thrash: Metallica, The Early Days

In an exclusive extract from his new book, Metallica: The $24.95 Book, Ben Apatoff describe the tortuous early days of the world's biggest metal band. The greatest metal band in history started with the most controversial event in any metal career. Metallica had a name, they had shows, and they even had a demo (No Life ’Til Leather, taking its name from Motörhead’s No Sleep ’Til Hammersmith), but they weren’t yet the classic lineup that started changing the world on their first record. Sure, Metallica’s biggest controversy got nary a headline when it occurred in 1983, and events like Dimebag Darrell’s murder or the Norwegian black metal church burnings are more notorious. But everyone with any sense agrees the murders and church burnings were tragedies. When we’re talking controversy – something that sparks heated, endless debate and leaves us with unanswerable questions – nothing in metal history has caused more arguments than the lineup of Metallica’s first record. Even Ozzy biting the heads off small animals, for all its insanity, offends and impresses all the right people.
Musicloudersound.com

Watch nine-year-old girl play Geddy Lee's Tom Sawyer bass part flawlessly

Nine year old Ellen Alaverdyan only started playing bass in April 2020, but she's already developed something of a fanbase, with nearly 40,000 followers on Facebook and an endorsement from Prince drummer Sheila E. Now she's released a video in which she plays the bass part to Rush's 1981 classic...
Guitarrekkerd.org

Past To Future releases Klira Vintage Violin Bass for Kontakt

Past To Future Samples has announced its new Kontakt instrument library Klira Vintage Violin Bass, its best and most detailed bass made so far. The instrument library features multiple round-robins and articulations, with 30 alternative samples per note/key. If you like THE Beatles-Bass sound, this Bass is the right choice!...

Comments / 0

Community Policy