Just like every other aspect of life, the legislative session that wrapped up a few weeks ago looked quite different from usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of our committee meetings were held via Zoom, and for several months, the full (Maine) Legislature convened at the Augusta Civic Center instead of the State House to allow for social distancing. Despite the challenges, my colleagues and I passed several landmark measures that will make a real difference for communities and families across the state.