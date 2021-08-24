Chubbfathers Chelsea owner confirms restaurant’s permanent closure

CHELSEA – Ongoing staffing shortages at Chubbfathers Chelsea have prompted the owners to close the restaurant permanently. “I made the decision that it was best to be able to take care of my staff and to be able to take care of my family,” Chubbfathers owner Will Cholewinski said in a video posted to the Chubbfathers Chelsea Facebook page on Tuesday, Aug. 24. “The best thing was for us to just tighten the ranks and to be able to give everybody that’s already with us a little bit more money, a little more time off, and make sure they can all take good care of their families.”