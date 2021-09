Loan experts from Positive Lending Solution explain there are both benefits and drawbacks to consolidating your debt. Living as an adult is hard, especially with all the financial burden. It’s difficult having to juggle auto loans, mortgages, student loans, credit card debt and, perhaps, even more. Managing multiple debts can be a challenge, which is why most assume it’s a wise decision to consolidate all of their debt. They believe this strategy can save them money on interest and pay off their loan sooner. However, loan experts from Positive Lending Solution explain there are both benefits and drawbacks to this strategy.