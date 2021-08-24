Cancel
‘The End’ of New York

By Charlie Voelker
Montauk Point is located at the furthest eastern tip of Long Island. It used to be a "fishing village." That has changed over the last 20 years. Now it is one of the east coast's most desirable summer destinations. Yes, it located in the town of East Hampton, the posh whereabouts that has been home to such stars as Madonna, Paul McCartney, Diddy, Martha Stewart and Jerry Seinfeld. However, music icons, TV and movie stars and comedians aren't even part of the story, at least not mine.

New York City, NY
103.9 The Breeze

See The New DEC Rules For Deer & Bear Hunting In New York

As you get ready for the upcoming deer and bear hunt this fall, there are some new rules in place you should be aware of. Earlier today (Weds. September 1st) the New York Department of Environmental Conservation announced new rules for the upcoming bear and deer hunt. Among the new rules are extended hunting hours, new safety apparel requirements, and more. See all the new rules below to be in the know for your next hunting excursion.
Public Health
103.9 The Breeze

Are Paycheck Penalties Coming For Unvaccinated Employees in New York?

Currently, in New York, about 60% of New Yorkers are fully vaccinated and about 67% have had one dose of the vaccine according to USA Facts. New York State and employers have tried incentives to encourage people to get vaccinated against Covid-19 and its variants. Unfortunately, offering lotteries to win millions of dollars, free college tuition, or just a free dinner isn't enough to entice people to get vaccinated.
Public Health
103.9 The Breeze

Legendary Country Band Cancels NY State Fair Show

One of Country music's beloved vocal groups had to cancel their Tuesday appearance due to COVID 19. Add the Oak Ridge Boys to the recent list of shows being affected by the coronavirus According to a story from New Yor Upstate, the Oak Ridge Boys were schedule to perform Tuesday, August 31st at the fair but were forced to cancel when some members of their touring group were diagnosed with COVID-19. None of the band remembers tested positive, but the tour did shut down to do into a 14-day quarantine as a precaution. Noah Cyrus also canceled her New York State fair performance Sunday due to someone on her crew getting the virus.
New York City, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Take a Weekend Road Trip to These 10 Unusual Landmarks in New York

Looking for something fun and a little unusual to do this weekend? Here's a list of some New York landmarks that you might have missed out on. From haunted houses to hippie culture, New York was made for those searching for peculiar sights and landmarks. If you’re into dark history, head out to the haunted Smallpox Memorial Hospital. Or, you can behold some of the state’s intriguing record-holders like the world's largest kaleidoscope. Or, even the mysterious Catskill Throne Room that has baffled hikers for years.
Cohoes, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Sly Foxes Live in Cohoes House & Stand Guard

It seems residents on a Cohoes street have new furry neighbors living in an abandoned house. The house has been vacant for some time with no one stirring until recently. They say that foxes have decided to call the property home with one neighbor, Ted Conlon, who even witnessed a fox near the windows and others laying in the sun on the roof.
Albany, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Turntable Treasures, Will You Find Gold in these Albany Albums?

If you are in your 40's, 50's or 60's you probably grew up listening to your favorite artists on vinyl. I loved heading to the local record store to spend hours flipping through the bins. Sometimes I found classic like "Dark Side of the Moon", other times it was the latest release from by favorite band and every time I hoped to find something new to check out.
New York City, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Order a Lyft XL in New York and Get Surprised with Big Wiener

New Yorkers that call for a Lyft XL on their smartphone might get a big surprise today and tomorrow. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be cruising the streets of New York City offering Lyft riders a chance to ride in style in the world's most iconic vehicle. This odd combination of a promotional hot dog vehicle and a ride-share app is going on in Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and New York City.
New York City, NY
103.9 The Breeze

13 New York Landmarks Lit-Up for Woman’s Equality Day

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced in a press conference on Tuesday that 13 New York landmarks will be "lit-up" in honor of Women's Equality Day. "New York is home to the Women's Rights Movement where pioneers went above and beyond to forge a path toward freedom for women across the world," Hochul said in a statement. "I am honored to be the first woman governor of the State of New York and I hope to send a message to women and girls everywhere that they can be anything they want to be. This Women's Equality Day, I encourage everyone to look toward the glass ceiling and shatter it - though women have come so far, we still have a way to go." ~Governor Kathy Kuchul.
Music
103.9 The Breeze

The Show Must Go On? Concert Changes at New York State Fair

Before heading to the New York State Fair to see your favorite band make sure to check the schedule as there have been some adjustments, cancellations and replacements. Here is the latest from the The Fair. Just announced Thursday, the 80's Rock band Great White have cancelled their performance originally...
Saratoga County, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Friday’s ‘New York Showcase Day’ Brings Best Local Horses to Saratoga

It's the time we've all been waiting for. Travers Weekend in Saratoga is upon us. One of the best weekends across all of horse racing in North America, Travers Weekend brings some of racing's brightest stars to Saratoga for a chance to close the summer with sweet victory. Before we get to the actual running of the Travers Stakes, however, an exciting schedule awaits us on Friday. It's so exciting, in fact, that The Drive with Charlie & Dan will be live throughout it. Friday's 'New York Showcase Day' is as good as it gets for New York horse racing fans, pitting New York-bred horses against one another, showing off the incredible breeding operations that the state of New York boasts.
New York City, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Fall 2021 Could Be A Letdown For New York Leaf Peepers

If you love taking in the splendor of the foliage in Upstate New York, fall 2021 may be a disappointment for you. AIt is always a bummer when summer in Upstate New York comes to end, but everything the first half of autumn has to offer really softens the blow. Seasonal fall beers, apple picking, and comfortable, crips weather make the harvest season really enjoyable. But this year one thing we love about fall could look a little different. And it is all because of warmer than average temperatures in the months ahead.
Buffalo, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Open Letter to Closed NY State Thruway Rest Areas by a Woman/Mom

We travel a lot along the New York State Thruway. My fiancee's family lives in Buffalo and we take many trips out to Western New York throughout the year. When I heard that the governor announced that they would be revamping and rebuilding the rest areas along the Thruway, I didn't really know what to expect until this past weekend. But something was clear, a man must have scheduled these upgrades.
Saratoga County, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Get A Hole-In-One – While You Burn One In Saratoga

With marijuana now legal in New York creative business owners are coming up with some clever ways to capitalize on this new market. The obvious ways are opening a dispensary, recreational smoking areas, and shops selling marijuana accessories. One creative owner decided to combine two recreational past-times into one event for adults in Saratoga.
New York City, NY
103.9 The Breeze

As Cuomo Vacated Office, The Emmy’s Vacated His Honorary Award

As Andrew Cuomo re-entered civilian life Tuesday, he also lost the honorary Emmy award he received last year. It's crazy to imagine this time last year New York's recently resigned Governor was being lauded for his leadership through the pandemic and even received a special Emmy award recognizing his television efforts to inform New Yorkers and through the pandemic. But a lot has changed over the past year, and as Andrew Cuomo begins his retirement from being Governor, he has been stripped of that honor.

