‘The End’ of New York

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced in a press conference on Tuesday that 13 New York landmarks will be "lit-up" in honor of Women's Equality Day. "New York is home to the Women's Rights Movement where pioneers went above and beyond to forge a path toward freedom for women across the world," Hochul said in a statement. "I am honored to be the first woman governor of the State of New York and I hope to send a message to women and girls everywhere that they can be anything they want to be. This Women's Equality Day, I encourage everyone to look toward the glass ceiling and shatter it - though women have come so far, we still have a way to go." ~Governor Kathy Kuchul.