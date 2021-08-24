Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

S.F.'s acclaimed Thai restaurant Kin Khao permanently closes Dogpatch outpost

By Janelle Bitker
San Francisco Chronicle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dogpatch location of groundbreaking Thai restaurant Kin Khao has permanently closed — in part because federal pandemic-related funding failed to come through. That said, this is not the end of San Francisco’s Kin Khao, but it’s unclear when the original location in Union Square will reopen with its popular khao soi and spicy wings. Owner Pim Techamuanvivit said it’s dependent on the Parc 55 Hotel, which houses the restaurant and has remained dark throughout the pandemic.

www.sfchronicle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Restaurants
San Francisco, CA
Food & Drinks
San Francisco, CA
Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thai Food#S F#Coffee#Food Drink#The Parc 55 Hotel#The New York Times#Korean#San Francisco Chronicle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...
MilitaryCBS News

This is the last American soldier to leave Afghanistan

The last soldier to leave Afghanistan on the day the U.S. concluded its 20-year war has been identified as Major General Chris Donahue, commander of the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division, XVIII Airborne Corps. Donahue was one of the commanders on the ground leading the evacuation mission. General Kenneth F....

Comments / 0

Community Policy