S.F.'s acclaimed Thai restaurant Kin Khao permanently closes Dogpatch outpost

The Dogpatch location of groundbreaking Thai restaurant Kin Khao has permanently closed — in part because federal pandemic-related funding failed to come through. That said, this is not the end of San Francisco’s Kin Khao, but it’s unclear when the original location in Union Square will reopen with its popular khao soi and spicy wings. Owner Pim Techamuanvivit said it’s dependent on the Parc 55 Hotel, which houses the restaurant and has remained dark throughout the pandemic.