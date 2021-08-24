Cancel
Albany Republican Mayoral Candidate Condemns Closure of Cafe Hollywood

By WAMC Northeast Public Radio
wamc.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepublican mayoral candidate Alicia Purdy is condemning Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan’s move to close a Lark Street bar police allege is linked to a recent spike in violence. Sheehan, a Democrat, declared a State of Emergency last month after two shootings and a stabbing police say were connected to Café Hollywood. She said it has been the subject of more than 20 calls for service over the last three months.

