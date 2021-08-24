Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dawson County, NE

Council Packet

gothenburg.ne.us
 8 days ago

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, the Mayor and City Council of Gothenburg, Dawson County, NE, will meet on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 409 9th Street, which meeting will be open to the public and the press. An agenda of said meeting, kept continually current, is available for public inspection during regular business hours at the office of the City Clerk. Except for items of an emergency nature, the agenda will not be enlarged later than twenty-four hours before the scheduled commencement of the meeting.

ci.gothenburg.ne.us

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dawson County, NE
Gothenburg, NE
Government
Dawson County, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Gothenburg, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Hours#Ne#Voice Tdd 1 800#Gothenburg City Council#Airport Authority
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Biden rips 'extreme' new Texas abortion law

President Biden said on Wednesday the Texas law that went into effect overnight banning abortions at six weeks “blatantly violates the constitutional right established under Roe v. Wade,” adding that it will "significantly impair" women’s access to health care. “Today, Texas law SB8 went into effect. This extreme Texas law...
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Texas election bill barrels toward final passage

Texas Republicans passed a restrictive voting bill out of the state House on Tuesday, after a monthslong battle with Democrats who fled the legislature repeatedly to try and block the bill. The bill still needs one final vote in the Senate before heading to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy