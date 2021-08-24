Rioter Who Allegedly Stole Pelosi Laptop Was in Neo-Nazi Chatroom: Report

A California man with a history of brutally attacking foes has been charged with using improvised weapons to attack police officers during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. capitol. Federal prosecutors have charged David Dempsey, 34, with assault for using a crutch, a metal pole and a chemical agent against Capitol Police, according to the criminal complaint. Police say that five months prior to the insurgency in Washington, D.C., Dempsey used the same tactics to attack two men during a political rally in Beverly Hills, and prior to that had been charged with using bear mace against anti-Trump protesters. Dempsey was captured in a video of the Jan. 6 insurgency delivering a speech in front of wooden gallows during which he said that senior Democrats Nancy Pelosi and Jerry Nadler “don’t need a jail cell. They need to hang from these motherfuckers.”