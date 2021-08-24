Rioter Who Allegedly Stole Pelosi Laptop Was in Neo-Nazi Chatroom: Report
Riley June Williams, who was accused of stealing a laptop used by the staff of Nancy Pelosi during the Jan. 6 insurrection, appears to be a member of a neo-Nazi chatroom, according to screenshots given to VICE. Using an alias, it’s believed Williams made posts in a chatroom called “The Camps”, which has been linked to white supremacist Christopher Pohlhaus. Bellingcat researchers previously found a video Williams made before Jan. 6 in which she gave the “Heil Hitler” salute before giving a nod to Pohlhaus.www.thedailybeast.com
