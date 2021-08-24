Cancel
Football

Roar Lions Roundtable: 2021 Offensive Superlatives (Part 2)

By RLR Staff
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur offensive superlatives roundtable rolls on. Be sure to check out Part 1 if you missed it. Let's jump right in. I picked Clifford for most important player so I'm double-dipping a bit here. Clifford played well in 2019 and it feels like everyone just forgot about that season? I think he'll be more than serviceable. - Matt Flip.

Joe Moorhead
Sean Clifford
#Nittany Lions#American Football#Roar Lions Roundtable#Ford#Penn State#Yards John Lovett
Sports
Penn State University
Football
Sports
