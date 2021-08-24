Cancel
Darkman: Revisiting Sam Raimi's cult superhero movie

By Tom Jolliffe
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Jolliffe looks back at Darkman, released on this day back in 1990…. Hot on the heels of Batman, Sam Raimi delivered Darkman unto the world. Raimi wouldn’t become synonymous with iconic comic book hero films until doing the game changing Spider-Man trilogy (well, minus the slightly shambolic third). Darkman though, whilst an original creation from Raimi’s mind, is a twisted spin on classic comic book hero formula. Like a mashed melding of Marvel and DC, Raimi brought to life a classic tale of scientific tinkering, resurrection, a hero cast asunder from society. Raimi in fact, was more intent on making a version of The Shadow but was unable to obtain the rights. The logical answer thus, was to invent his own hero. His inability to nab The Shadow was undoubtedly affected by the huge success of Batman. Suddenly, where comic book films had seemed doomed to failure, there had been a big success, and studios were beginning to eye these properties (and The Shadow would come four years later). Ironically, Darkman was released through Universal and The Shadow would likewise find its home there.

