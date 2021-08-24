Disney Cruise Line set to require passengers to be fully vaccinated

Port Canaveral Sailing restrictions

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — Disney Cruise Line will now require passengers to be fully vaccinated in order to board its ships that sail to the Bahamas.

As Disney Cruise Line resumes sailing in a gradual, phased approach that emphasizes multiple layers of health and safety measures developed in consideration of guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other medical experts, it will now require some passengers to be fully vaccinated.

For guests sailing to the Bahamas from Sept.3 through Nov. 1, new guidelines will be in place concerning vaccination requirements.

In order to be allowed entry in any of its cruise ports, the Bahamas will require that all passengers ages 12 and older be fully vaccinated.

To comply with this new requirement, all guests ages 12 and older must be fully vaccinated to board the Disney ship, according to a news release. This also includes private islands like Disney Castaway Cay.

According to the release, “Guests must provide proof of vaccination by uploading their vaccination card to the Safe Passage by Inspire website no later than 24 hours before their sailing. Guests who choose not to provide proof of vaccination to meet the requirements of The Bahamas will not be permitted to board the ship.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) considers people to be fully vaccinated 14 days after the final dose has been administered.

For guests age 12 and under, a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken between 5 days and 24 hours prior to the sailing date must be provided. They will also be required to take a second PCR COVID-19 test administered by Inspire Diagnostics at the terminal prior to boarding.

Guests sailing to The Bahamas between these dates can modify their sail date or cancel their sailing without any Disney-imposed cancellation fees by contacting the Disney reservations team by September 3, 2021.

The release also noted that Disney is cancelling the Sept. 4 Disney Fantasy cruise and will resume sailing beginning Sept. 11, with four-night cruises from Port Canaveral, Florida.

For more details on reservations and impacted guests, CLICK HERE.

