Magic: The Gathering is releasing crossover decks with Lord of the Rings, Warhammer 40K

Games Workshop has announced a new magazine focused on Warhammer 40,000. Warhammer 40,000: Imperium is a new weekly hobby magazine focused on the popular miniatures tabletop game. Each issue will contain features about both the lore surrounding Warhammer 40,000 as well as practical articles about building and painting miniatures. Subscribers to Warhammer 40,000: Imperium will also receive various hobby tools and other goods. The standard subscription comes with tools, brushes, and art prints, while the premium subscription comes with two "sizable" armies of miniatures (a mix of Imperium forces and Necrons) plus terrain. Hachette Partworks is publishing the magazine, with the first four issues going on sale at local Warhammer stores in the UK starting on August 25th. Initially, the magazine will only be available in the UK, but Hachette has plans for publishing the magazine in other parts of the world eventually. Games Workshop also publishes White Dwarf, a magazine dedicated to covering various Games Workshop games including Warhammer 40,000.
