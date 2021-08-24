Cancel
Starlink has shipped 100,000 satellite internet terminals, Musk says

By Ry Crist
CNET
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpaceX's budding satellite internet service, Starlink, has shipped 100,000 terminals to customers in 14 countries, SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk said in a series of tweets Monday. Per Musk, the list of countries serviced by the growing network of low Earth orbit satellites includes the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Denmark, Portugal, Australia and New Zealand.

Elon Musk
Gwynne Shotwell
SpaceX
Satellites
Denmark
Belgium
Economy
Industry
Portugal
Switzerland
Germany
Netherlands
Related
Aerospace & DefenseThomasNet Industrial News Room

Elon Musk Pitches Cheaper Spacesuit for NASA Following Delays

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. NASA’s much-publicized Project Artemis has hit a setback, with new...
Aerospace & DefenseThe Independent

Elon Musk flies over 'Starbase' with crew of SpaceX's first all-civilian mission

Video footage shows Elon Musk flying over 'Starbase' with a crew of jets for SpaceX's first all-civilian mission at Boca Chica Beach, Texas, on Saturday afternoon. The SpaceX founder shared a video to Twitter of himself flying side-by-side to L39 and Alpha jets with them flying above the Starbase rocket factory where SpaceX is developing Starship, its next-generation launch vehicle.
Loop, TXTechCrunch

Elon Musk’s Loop gets Autopilot — and an intruder

On June 21, the morning of the final day of the International Beauty Show, an “unauthorized vehicle” joined the system’s fleet of Tesla taxis underground, emails between the Loop’s operations manager and a Clark County official show. The emails were obtained by TechCrunch under public records laws. The emails provide...
Aerospace & DefenseInverse

🌟 SpaceX resupplies the ISS while NASA reaches toward Mars

SpaceX flies again; Tesla improves A.I.; Elon Musk gets a spirited defense. It’s the free edition of Musk Reads #262 — subscribe now to receive two more emails later this week!. Last week,. subscribers learned more about the Cargo Dragon ship bringing the Inspiration4 crew on their historic journey. This...
EconomyHackRead

Why torrenting on Elon Musk’s Starlink is not a good idea?

Starlink sends piracy warnings to users urging them to avoid downloading any illegal content by using their service. If you are one of those people who keenly rely on torrenting pirated movies, software, and other content from the dark depths of the web to enjoy, then Starlink is not for you. This broadband is stern about its policies, especially when it comes to the trend of downloading movies and shows from any third-party app.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
SlashGear

China calls on scientists to study ultra-large spacecraft

One of the largest spacecraft ever to head into orbit was the space shuttle, which has been retired for many years. Current generation spacecraft that carry astronauts into space are rather small, looking more like capsules from the Apollo era than the space shuttle. In some ways, a massive spacecraft would make it easier to travel into deep space to explore Mars and other objects of interest.
Aerospace & DefenseDigital Trends

SpaceX launches Cargo Dragon to ISS, catches booster on new ship for first time

SpaceX has successfully launched a Cargo Dragon resupply ship on its way to the International Space Station (ISS), where it will deliver both scientific experiments and supplies for the crew. The Dragon was launched using a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 3:14 a.m. ET (12:14 a.m. PT) on Sunday, August 29, after a one-day delay from its original launch date due to poor weather.
Aerospace & DefenseInverse

SpaceX Starship: Photo shows impressive heat tiles ahead of major test

Starship’s next test is set to turn up the heat. On Monday, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey shared a photo of the under-development space rocket. It’s perhaps the most ambitious ongoing project for SpaceX, as it plans to use the Starship to send the first humans to Mars and beyond. Dorsey’s photo shows a prototype model ahead of the planned first orbital flight, representing a major milestone in the project’s development.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceNews.com

Astra Rocket 3.3 launch fails

WASHINGTON — Astra’s third attempt to reach orbit failed Aug. 28 when its Rocket 3.3 vehicle struggled to get off the launch pad because of an engine shutdown and eventually failed in flight. The small launch vehicle, designated LV0006 by Astra, ignited its five first-stage engines at about 6:35 p.m....
Aerospace & Defensetheclevelandamerican.com

Video: US “start-up” missile leaves the launch pad due to engine failure at takeoff

She temporarily recovered and reached an altitude of 50 km, at which point the team decided to finish the job. The third launch of a Rocket 3.3, named LV0006, from the Astra space company, which took place on Saturday at the Pacific Spaceport Complex (Kodiak Island, Alaska) resulted in an engine failure, forcing the mission to terminate and reach Nasaspaceflight portal.

