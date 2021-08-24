Starlink has shipped 100,000 satellite internet terminals, Musk says
SpaceX's budding satellite internet service, Starlink, has shipped 100,000 terminals to customers in 14 countries, SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk said in a series of tweets Monday. Per Musk, the list of countries serviced by the growing network of low Earth orbit satellites includes the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Denmark, Portugal, Australia and New Zealand.www.cnet.com
