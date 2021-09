After a challenging year due to COVID, the Valley Youth Orchestra is looking ahead to building up its membership and its upcoming concerts. The VYO will host auditions for violin, viola, cello and bass from 8 a.m.- 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Delta Family Center, 401 E. 10th St., Delta. Auditions are meant to be “kid-friendly” with students signing up for 10-minute slots. They are asked to play a piece they have been working on and are asked to play a piece they are not familiar with to show their ability to sight read.