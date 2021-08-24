Special Weather Statement issued for Mower by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Mower Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Mitchell, northern Floyd and Mower Counties through 130 PM CDT At 1234 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Geneva to near Mason City Municipal Airport. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Austin, Osage, Grand Meadow, St. Ansgar, Le Roy, Adams, Riceville, Brownsdale, Lyle, Stacyville, Rose Creek, Lansing, Racine, Mayville, Dexter, Mapleview, Waltham, Elkton, Mitchell and McIntire. This includes Interstate 90 in Minnesota between mile markers 175 and 204. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH