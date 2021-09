WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md.-1st, is keeping up his criticism of the Biden administration over the chaotic and now deadly exit from Afghanistan. Harris, who represents the Eastern Shore, and U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., have introduced an article of impeachment against Secretary of State Anthony Blinken after Thursday’s terrorist bombings that killed 13 American troops and more than 50 Afghans near the Kabul airport.