Flooding impacts NC Wildlife education center and hatchery
Press release from N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission:. The devastating storm that hit western North Carolina last Tuesday, Aug. 17 had a major impact on two facilities operated by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission. The Pisgah Center for Wildlife Education is currently closed to the public and all classes are suspended until further notice. The Bobby N. Setzer Fish Hatchery remains operational but closed to the public.mountainx.com
