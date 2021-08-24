Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brevard, NC

Flooding impacts NC Wildlife education center and hatchery

By Community Bulletin
Mountain Xpress
 7 days ago

Press release from N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission:. The devastating storm that hit western North Carolina last Tuesday, Aug. 17 had a major impact on two facilities operated by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission. The Pisgah Center for Wildlife Education is currently closed to the public and all classes are suspended until further notice. The Bobby N. Setzer Fish Hatchery remains operational but closed to the public.

mountainx.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brevard, NC
Brevard, NC
Government
Brevard, NC
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish And Wildlife#Trout#Extreme Weather#Nc Wildlife#Wildlife Commission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...

Comments / 0

Community Policy