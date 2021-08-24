Cancel
Beamer updates Doty, Harris other injured Gamecocks

By Hale McGranahan
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Carolina Gamecocks football coach Shane Beamer updated the team's injury report during his media availability on Tuesday afternoon. Beamer was asked about second-year quarterback Luke Doty, who suffered a foot injury nearly two weeks ago. Doty was the presumed starter before the injury. His status for the opener against Eastern Illinois remains questionable.

247sports.com

