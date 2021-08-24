Cancel
Video Games

In Broken Roads, there’s no such thing as a ‘right’ choice

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf the apocalypse happened tomorrow, what kind of person would you become? Would you do everything in your power to protect the people you love, even if it meant killing others? Would you run off and save your own skin? Or would you simply give up, accept the pointlessness of your fate, and wander the wastes with no purpose? These are the questions asked by Broken Roads, a new game from Drop Bear Bytes and Team17, coming to PC and consoles in 2022.

