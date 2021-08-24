NOW OPEN: The Einkorn Kitchen

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Einkorn Kitchen is a new bakery in downtown Bryan featuring lunch items and products with Einkorn instead of gluten. “Einkorn is the original wheat,” said Victoria Pruett, The Einkorn Kitchen owner. “It’s never been hybridized or changed in any way, so a lot of people who are gluten sensitive or celiac find that they can enjoy it without the inflammation and stomach problems and stuff like that come along with modern wheat.”