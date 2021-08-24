Cancel
Bryan, TX

NOW OPEN: The Einkorn Kitchen

By Fallon Appleton
KBTX.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Einkorn Kitchen is a new bakery in downtown Bryan featuring lunch items and products with Einkorn instead of gluten. “Einkorn is the original wheat,” said Victoria Pruett, The Einkorn Kitchen owner. “It’s never been hybridized or changed in any way, so a lot of people who are gluten sensitive or celiac find that they can enjoy it without the inflammation and stomach problems and stuff like that come along with modern wheat.”

