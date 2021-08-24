Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Homeless

Haiti's quake victims have no place to go after discharge

By CHRISTOPHER SHERMAN, EVENS SANON
Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EVE8r_0bbUDnL500

LES CAYES, Haiti — (AP) — Orderlies pushed Jertha Ylet’s bed from the center of the hospital ward to one side so Dr. Michelet Paurus could plug in his electric saw. She was silent as the doctor cut off her plaster cast in measured strokes.

Today she would have to leave the hospital, the doctor said.

Ylet had resisted until the cast came off. She'd been at Les Cayes’ General Hospital since being brought there Aug. 14, unconscious and with her leg crushed, after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake destroyed her house, killing her father and two other relatives and seriously injuring her brother. There is no home to return to.

A surgeon inserted a metal rod in her lower left leg on Thursday. Ylet, 25, had not been out of bed, much less tried to walk, since she arrived. Her 5-year-old daughter, Younaika, who was not injured, shared her bed and spent her days playing with other children around the ward.

More than a week after the earthquake on Haiti’s southwestern peninsula killed at least 2,207 people, injured 12,268 and destroyed nearly 53,000 houses, Ylet represents an emerging dilemma for the region’s limited health care services: how to turn over hospital beds when discharged patients have nowhere to go.

“I said to the doctor, ‘I don’t have any place to go,’” Ylet said. “I told them everything. The doctor doesn’t understand.”

In the first days after the quake, the hospital was overwhelmed with patients. The injured lay on patios and breezeways awaiting care. Now there are still people in those areas, but they are discharged patients or people who were never admitted at all, who have been drawn by the donations of food, water and clothing that arrive at the hospital daily.

“We have a lot patients who have been discharged, but are still hanging out in the yard,” said hospital director Peterson Gede. “The fact they know they will receive food and water ... they don’t have any intention to leave.”

On Monday, Gede issued an order for hospital staff to begin to “motivate” patients to leave, “to make them understand that we need beds for new patient admissions.”

It proved easier said than done. Not having a home to return to was a significant obstacle for Ylet and many others.

Ylet lost consciousness when a wall of her cinderblock house in Camp-Perrin fell on her as the quake struck.

Her boyfriend, Junior Milord, had left 20 minutes earlier for work. He froze in the street until the shaking stopped, then ran back to Ylet's house. He found her buried near the front of the building, which unlike the back, had not completely collapsed.

“I thought she was dead when I first started removing the blocks,” Milord said.

He pulled her out and flagged down a passing car, which took her to the hospital in Les Cayes. “When I woke up I was in the hospital,” she said.

Milord then returned to help dig out the bodies of Ylet’s father, cousin and brother-in-law. Their bodies are still at a funeral home, because the family doesn’t have the money to bury them. Milord lost his own home, plus two uncles, an aunt and a brother in the quake.

Milord said some of Ylet’s surviving relatives are camping in her yard. If Ylet and her daughter have to leave, he said, they will end up there too.

Across the ward, nurse Gabrielle Lagrenade understands that reality as well as anyone.

Lagrenade and her 21-year-old daughter, Bethsabelle, have been sleeping outside since the quake hit. They struggle to sleep on the gravel roadside with their heads less than 6 feet from the highway. All night long mopeds, SUVs and tractor trailers rain dust and pebbles on them.

It’s the only level ground around the two-story building where they'd rented an apartment above a small clothing store. The land drops precipitously from the road to a stream running behind the building, which was constructed on reinforced concrete columns above a drainage gully that feeds into the stream. Two columns now display gaping spaces between the bottom of the building and the top of the supports. The landlord has wisely decided to tear it down.

Despite her own precarious situation, Lagrenade, 52, continues to arrive daily for her shift at the hospital, carefully folding and stowing her bedding, discreetly slipping behind the row of roadside buildings to bathe and re-emerging in her spotless white nurse’s smock to hail a motorcycle taxi for the ride to work.

Ylet is on her ward. About 22 beds spread across the room. Nurses and doctors wear masks, but patients do not, despite virtually no one in Haiti having been vaccinated for COVID-19. Nurses huddle around a wooden table at one end. Medical waste is tossed into a cardboard box in a corner.

Lagrenade is not unsympathetic to Ylet's plight and that of other newly homeless patients, but she is pragmatic.

The beds are needed, she said.

“After someone gets well they have to go,” Lagrenade said.

This is what Paurus was trying to explain to Ylet.

An orthopedist who came from Port-au-Prince to operate on her leg had cleared her to leave, the doctor said.

“If we decide to keep patients whose homes were destroyed there won’t be room for (new) patients,” he said. “We have a lot of patients and emergencies who need a bed.”

Then Paurus got his saw.

After her cast was off, Ylet said she would give up her bed, but camp outside on the hospital grounds, because they told her to come back Thursday for a follow-up appointment.

But then some volunteers brought hot lunches. By the end of the day, Ylet was still in her bed. Milord said no one had come back to tell her to leave so there she was.

“The doctor needs to understand that I don’t have a place to go and I am not leaving,” Ylet said. “I will stay in the hospital’s yard and sleep there until I am able to figure it out.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
4K+
Followers
27K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haiti#Volunteers#Earthquake#Camping#General Hospital#Ap#Orderlies#Les Cayes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Homeless
Related
Environmentphillytrib.com

'We are always on our knees:' Local Haitians react to earthquake on island

Resident Sam Woodmark blamed the Haitian government for the destruction brought by the 7.2-magnitude earthquake that hit the island nation this weekend. While he sat in his idling car on the 6300 block of Rising Sun Avenue on Monday, Woodmark, who immigrated to the U.S. in 1997, says the Haitian officials failed to safeguard and prepare the island for another earthquake following the 2010 temblor.
Queens, NYqchron.com

Queens ready to help Haiti after 7.2 quake

Over the weekend, the Caribbean country Haiti was hit with yet another challenge, but instead of a political assassination rocking the nation, it was a 7.2 magnitude earthquake, which had aftershocks that were felt in the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Cuba, Turks and Caicos and minor outlying islands in the United States.
HomelessTelegraph

Nowhere to go for Haiti quake victims upon hospital release

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — Orderlies pushed Jertha Ylet’s bed from the center of the hospital ward to one side so Dr. Michelet Paurus could plug in his electric saw. She was silent as the doctor cut off her plaster cast in measured strokes. Today she would have to leave...
Environmenttelegram.com

Leonard Gengel, after orphanage spared in latest Haiti quake: 'Brit’s light is shining down'

The Be Like Brit Foundation orphanage in Haiti, built as a tribute to Rutland college student Britney K. Gengel, withstood a deadly 7.2 magnitude earthquake this weekend. “I really think it’s a bittersweet feeling,” Britney's father, Leonard Gengel, said Monday. “We are so blessed that not only Brit’s Home but Brit’s House of Love, which is our guesthouse, and our transition house that we are building are still standing, without any structural problems whatsoever.”
Environmentkisswtlz.com

Desperation, pressure for aid increase in Haiti after quake

A grandmother cuddles with her grandbaby on the grounds of a school where residents are taking refuge after being displaced by the 7.2 magnitude earthquake, in Les Cayes, Haiti, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — Pressure for a coordinated response to Haiti’s deadly weekend...
EnvironmentWAVY News 10

At least 304 dead, 1,800 hurt as powerful quake slams Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A powerful magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck southwestern Haiti on Saturday, killing at least 304 people and injuring at least 1,800 others as buildings tumbled into rubble. Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was rushing aid to areas where towns were destroyed and hospitals overwhelmed with incoming patients.
EnvironmentSlate

Haiti Is Not Unlucky

This article was adapted from Jonathan M. Katz’s newsletter, The Long Version. Subscribe at katz.substack.com. For over a decade, people have been asking me the same question. “Have things gotten better in Haiti since the 2010 earthquake?” Yes and no, I’d say. I’d note it had been X years since that quake, which I survived as the resident Associated Press correspondent in the country—that the dead were long mourned, the rubble all cleared or repurposed (mostly by hand). I’d name-check the latest disaster, physical or social: Zika, Hurricane Matthew, peyi lòk, the assassination, what have you.
EnvironmentDuluth News Tribune

Haitians scramble to rescue survivors from ruins of major quake

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Haitians labored overnight to pick through shattered buildings in search of friends and relatives trapped in the rubble after a devastating earthquake struck the Caribbean country on Saturday, killing more than 300 people and injuring many more. The 7.2 magnitude quake flattened hundreds of homes...
EnvironmentArkansas Online

Earthquake fells buildings, leaves southwest Haiti reeling

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti -- A magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck southwestern Haiti on Saturday, killing at least 304 people and injuring at least 1,800 others as buildings tumbled into rubble. Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was rushing aid to areas where towns were destroyed and hospitals were overwhelmed with incoming patients.
EnvironmentMetro International

Haiti faces anger and despair a week after quake, fanning security fears

MARCELINE, Haiti (Reuters) -Tensions in Haiti were rising on Saturday over a lack of aid to remote areas hardest hit by last week’s devastating earthquake that killed more than 2,000 people in the impoverished Caribbean country. Many Haitians whose homes and livelihoods were destroyed by the magnitude 7.2 quake that...
Environmentgoodmorningamerica.com

Haiti earthquake latest: Nearly 1,300 people dead, officials say

With the death toll now nearing 1,300 people and thousands more injured after a devastating 7.2-magnitude earthquake rocked Haiti Saturday morning, the beleaguered nation faces the threat of fast-approaching Tropical Storm Grace potentially exposing an already vulnerable population to a double impact in a matter of days. Haiti’s Civil Protection...
EnvironmentMic

The death toll of the Haiti earthquake just keeps rising

On Saturday morning, a 7.2-magnitude earthquake shook the Caribbean, rattling the ground over a 300-mile radius and producing the longest-lasting tremor ever felt in the region. But no place was more affected by the sudden shift under the Earth's surface than western Haiti, including the city of Les Cayes, just south of the capital city Port-au-Prince. These vulnerable regions, still recovering from a similarly devastating earthquake that struck the region just a decade ago, saw infrastructure crumble, homes and buildings collapse, and daily life come to an abrupt halt as they were suddenly forced into a scramble to save lives.
Environmentkelo.com

For Haitians, quake reawakens trauma of disaster a decade ago

PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) – When Lydie Jean-Baptiste saw her neighbors running from their homes on Saturday and felt the ground begin to shake beneath her feet, the 62-year-old Haitian was flooded by terrifying memories of the earthquake a decade ago that devastated her hometown. For many in the poor Caribbean nation,...
EnvironmentBoston Globe

Aid trickles to quake-ravaged Haitians as deaths exceed 1,400

PORT-AU-PRINCE — Haitian civil defense officials raised the earthquake death toll to 1,419 on Monday, with nearly 7,000 injured, as a heavy rains threatened to complicate rescue and aid efforts. The new casualty figures for the Saturday quake were announced after Prime Minister Ariel Henry of Haiti promised a “tenfold”...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Trussville Tribune

Hundreds killed in Haiti earthquake Saturday

From The Tribune staff reports PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI — At least 227 people were killed Saturday in an earthquake in Haiti. The 7.2 magnitude quake struck five miles from Petit Trou de Nippes, west of Port-au-Prince. Hotels, homes and churches crumbled and hundreds were still missing Saturday afternoon. People as far as Jamaica reported feeling the […]
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Haiti earthquake: Hundreds dead after 7.2-magnitude quake devastates island

More than 300 people have been killed after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Haiti, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall on the island.At least 304 people have been confirmed as death and more than 1,800 injured in the wake of the powerful quake on Saturday, Haitian authorities said.The US Geographical Survey has issued a “red alert” for the disaster, estimating fatalities could stretch into the thousands. “High casualties and extensive damage are probable and the disaster is likely widespread,” the survey said, adding: “Past red alerts have required a national or international...

Comments / 0

Community Policy