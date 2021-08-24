Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

FDA warns doctors not to prescribe COVID-19 vaccines to kids under 12

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=334QrJ_0bbUDNaJ00

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning physicians that children under age 12 should not receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine under “off-label” use just because the drug has been granted formal approval by the agency.

The FDA expressed concern that the approval of the vaccine, which will now be called Comirnaty, may spur some physicians to give it to younger patients, something that is legal to do after a drug is approved by the FDA.

To give a drug “off-label” means prescribing the drug to be used for a disease or medical condition that it is not approved to treat. For instance, if you were to give a malaria drug to a person with a COVID-19 infection, like some did when prescribing hydroxychloroquine to some who contracted COVID-19.

It is not wrong or illegal to do that, it is just not what the drug was approved to be used for.

FDA Acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock, MD, warned during a press briefing Monday that children are “not just small adults” when it comes to administering drugs.

“We do not have data on proper dose, nor do we have full data on safety in children younger than what is in the EUA [emergency use authorization], so that would be a great concern that people would vaccinate children,” Woodcock said.

“So, we believe we need to get the ... data on usage in younger children. They are not just small adults; we have learned that time and time again.”

Dr. David Kimberlin, a pediatric infectious disease expert at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, told MedPage Today that the dose for those 12 and up is 30 mcg, while the doses being tested in children ages 5-11 “is a third of that,” or 10 mcg.

Kimberlin said for children younger than 5, the dose being studied is 3 mcg, MedPage Today reported.

“We can’t have physicians writing for the approved 30 mcg dose to be used in someone under 12,” Kimberlin said. “It’s a much higher dose than what’s being studied.”

The American Academy of Pediatrics echoed the FDA warning, saying trials had not been completed nor results reviewed on testing the vaccine to those up to age 11.

“The clinical trials for the COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 11 years old and younger are underway, and we need to see the data from those studies before we give this vaccine to younger children,” AAP President Dr. Lee Savio Beers, a professor of Pediatrics and the medical director for Community Health and Advocacy at Children’s National Hospital, said in the statement.

Since Dec. 11, 2020, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has been available under Emergency Use Authorization in those ages 16 and older, and the authorization was expanded to include those 12 through 15 years of age on May 10, 2021.

According to the FDA, “EUAs can be used by the FDA during public health emergencies to provide access to medical products that may be effective in preventing, diagnosing, or treating a disease, provided that the FDA determines that the known and potential benefits of a product, when used to prevent, diagnose, or treat the disease, outweigh the known and potential risks of the product.”

More coronavirus pandemic coverage:

>> Coronavirus: How long between exposure to the virus and the start of symptoms?

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
4K+
Followers
27K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Woodcock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#Drugs#Md#Aap#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
HealthPosted by
BGR.com

If you take this popular prescription medication, stop right now and call your doctor

Over the past few days, Pfizer started recalling an increasing number of lots of Chantix, a prescription medication designed to help people stop smoking. The batches are being recalled due to the presence of N-nitroso-varenicline. N-nitroso-varenicline is a carcinogen when consumed in excess quantities. Still, the risk to adults on the medication appears to be incredibly low. As is typically the case with cases like this, the recall is rooted in an abundance of caution as opposed to a looming danger. Today’s Top Deal Fire TV Stick 4K just got a rare discount — don’t miss out! Price: $37.99 You Save: $12.00 (24%) Buy Now What is Chantix Before...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

74 Percent of Vaccinated People Who Get Severe COVID Have This in Common

Thanks to the highly transmissible nature of the Delta variant, the national daily average of COVID cases has been on the rise for just over a month, especially among those who are unvaccinated. Fortunately, mounting data has found that most breakthrough cases affecting those who have received their shots are less likely to result in hospitalization or death. But a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has shed some light on the rare instances of severe COVID cases in fully vaccinated people, finding that nearly three-quarters of them have one thing in common.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Moderna Says These 3 Things Will Cause More Vaccinated People to Get COVID

The Delta variant has been rapidly spreading throughout the U.S., causing a significant rise in COVID cases—primarily among the unvaccinated. But there have been breakthrough infections reported across the country, from tourists in resort towns to guests at summer weddings. While the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, the current breakthroughs are likely just the tip of the iceberg. Vaccine manufacturer Moderna says we could see more vaccinated people getting COVID in the coming months, depending on a few factors.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
EconomyPosted by
Best Life

Don't Eat Any Foods Made by This Company Right Now, FDA Warns

Companies recall individual products all the time, whether they've made a labeling error on a particular item's packaging or the product in question is determined to be a safety risk to customers. What's less common, however, is a health authority recommending that customers refrain from buying or consuming any of a company's wares. Unfortunately, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is now telling both consumers and retailers not to consume or sell any products from one particular food company due to the serious health risks foods they present. Read on to find out which company's products you should be getting rid of now.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Drug Used for Cholesterol Reduces COVID-19 Infection By 70%

Sometimes the world’s biggest problems can be solved in incredibly simple ways. Laboratory studies of a team of researchers from the UK and Italy are now revealing that a drug meant for being used for cholesterol can also be efficient in reducing COVID-19 infection by an incredible 70%. More precisely,...
HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought These Supplements, Destroy Them, FDA Says

Whether you're trying to give your immune system a boost or improve your gut health, the right supplements can be a game-changer when it comes to your overall wellbeing. Unfortunately, not all supplements are created equal when it comes to your health. Now, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is warning consumers against using one particular supplement—and if you have it at home, authorities say it should be destroyed. Read on to discover if you should be clearing your medicine cabinet of this supplement now.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Covid Latest News: 3rd Dose Of Pfizer Vaccine Has This Effect

There have been all kinds of news about the coronavirus vaccines, which have been deployed all over the world this year. The vaccines for the novel virus are problematic and more people are refusing to get the shots due to their potential side effects. These have been discussed by experts...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Georgia cop, 57, who posted anti-vaxx messages on Facebook and took an anti-parasitic drug meant for horses as a COVID-19 'cure', dies of the virus

A Georgia police officer who frequently posted messages against the COVID-19 vaccines has died of coronavirus. Captain Joe Manning, 57, of the Wayne County Sheriff's office, died after a short battle with COVID-19 on Wednesday. Before his death, Manning had posted that he was not vaccinated against the virus, celebrating...
Medical & BiotechWashington Times

The coincidental timing of Pfizer’s vaccine approval

The day before the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Pfizer full approval to its COVID-19 vaccination, Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson pleaded with the agency, along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institute of Health, not to hurry the process. “I see no need to...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Take This Medication, Stop Now, FDA Says

Whether you're keeping your antibiotics away from sources of light or stashing your insulin in the fridge, many people are intimately aware of just how important it is to ensure that their life sustaining medications are properly stored. Unfortunately, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is now advising individuals who've been prescribed one particular medication to stop taking it after discovering that improper storage conditions may mean it poses a serious health risk to users. Read on to discover if you should be getting rid of this medication and calling your doctor now.
Baltimore, MDeatthis.com

I'm A Doctor And Warn You Never Take This Supplement

Kathryn Boling, MD, a family medicine doctor with Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, doesn't automatically tell her patients to avoid nutritional supplements. "I'm a supplement taker myself," she says—specifically stinging nettle for allergies and vitamin D as an immunity booster. "But I am careful about what I'm recommending, depending on the person and what's going on with them." Boling adds that there are a few vitamins and supplements that you should never take, or should only take with caution, because of serious health risks or potential drug interactions. Read on to hear about 5 of them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
SlashGear

COVID-19 vaccine study has bad news for people who skip second dose

Researchers with Northwestern University have published a new study evaluating the body’s response to the COVID-19 vaccine, particularly in comparison to natural immunity and emerging variants. Among other things, the study sheds light on why choosing to skip a vaccine dose or waiting for natural immunity can backfire spectacularly. Some...

Comments / 0

Community Policy