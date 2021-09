Following more than a year of closure due to the Coronavirus, the Bruneau Dunes State Park Observatory has opened back up for weekend group private event viewing. Last summer we spent an evening camping at Bruneau Dunes State Park, which is located 84 miles northwest of Twin Falls. It was my first experience visiting the location that offers some of the tallest sand dunes in North America. We had planned to get some dune climbing, kayaking and stargazing in while in the park. We found out shortly after entering the park that the observatory was closed because of the virus.