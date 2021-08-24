Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

If You Have Someone to Talk to, it Could Stave Off Alzheimer’s, Researchers Find

By Good News Network
Good News Network
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupportive social interactions in adulthood are important for your ability to stave off cognitive decline, a new study finds. Researchers observed that simply having someone available most or all of the time whom you can count on to listen to you when you need to talk is associated with greater cognitive resilience—a measure of your brain’s ability to function better than would be expected for the amount of physical aging—or disease-related changes in the brain, which many neurologists believe can be boosted by engaging in mentally stimulating activities, physical exercise, and positive social interactions.

www.goodnewsnetwork.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stave#Brain Aging#Brain Health#Alzheimer#Md#Americans#Fhs#Mri
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Related
Santa Monica, CAPosted by
EatThis

7 Signs Someone is Getting Alzheimer's, According to Experts

Signs someone is getting Alzheimer's can be easy to spot—once you know what you're looking for. "Dementia is not a single disease but a term that describes a collection of changes to memory, thinking, and personality that interfere with a person's ability to function," says Scott Kaiser, MD, a board certified geriatrician and Director of Geriatric Cognitive Health for the Pacific Neuroscience Institute at Providence Saint John's Health Center in Santa Monica, CA. "This disorder can be caused by a variety of brain diseases or conditions—Alzheimer's disease being the most common form of dementia, affecting over 5 million Americans." Read on for 7 key symptoms to watch for in yourself or someone else—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Benzinga

New Alzheimer's Disease Drug Candidate with Dual Mode of Action May Show Decreased Side Effects in Clinical Trials

The clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, Alpha Cognition (TSX.V: ACOG; OTCMKTS: ACOGF), is initiating a pivotal relative bioavailability study of ALPHA-1062, a proprietary, delayed release oral tablet formulation of a prodrug of galantamine. This trial, if successful, will allow the company to submit an NDA for ALPHA-1062 in 2022. ALPHA-1062 is being developed as a new generation acetylcholinesterase inhibitor (AChEI) designed to improve upon the existing standard of care therapies by accelerating treatment effect, improving treatment limiting gastrointestinal side effects and delaying progression of Alzheimer's Disease (AD).
HealthAlbany Herald

Find your sleep 'sweet spot' to protect your brain as you age, study suggests

How long older adults sleep could affect their brain health, according to a study published Monday in the journal JAMA Neurology. Disrupted sleep is common in late life, the study authors wrote, and associated with changes in cognitive function -- the mental capacity for learning, thinking, reasoning, problem-solving, decision-making, remembering and paying attention.
Mental HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sleeping This Way Can Lead to Depression, Study Shows

If you feel unrefreshed after a night's sleep, you may have sleep apnea, and the position you're sleeping in may make it worse. "Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a common problem that affects a person's breathing during sleep, during which air cannot flow normally into the lungs," say the authors of one sleep apnea study. "The blockage in the airflow is usually caused by the collapse of the soft tissues in the back of the throat (upper airway) and the tongue during sleep." The authors found that sleep apnea can have dangerous repercussions. Read on to discover 4 symptoms and see what sleeping position makes it worse—and learn what you can do about it. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Mental HealthMedical News Today

What to know about Alzheimer's and sleep

As a person ages, their sleep patterns typically change, and they can find it more challenging to fall asleep. However, sleep changes in those with Alzheimer’s disease are more complex. Alzheimer’s disease causes progressive, irreversible memory loss and affects how individuals think, reason, and behave. It is the most common...
San Diego, CAstudyfinds.org

Your eyes may reveal signs you have Alzheimer’s disease

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — The eyes are often called the “windows to the soul.” They may also help doctors spot the onset of Alzheimer’s disease. Researchers from the University of California San Diego School of Medicine say the same amyloid plaques that build up in the brains of dementia patients also builds up in the retina of the eye.
Mental HealthShropshire Star

Dementia risk lower for people in mentally stimulating jobs, study suggests

The research looked at a range of occupations, from civil servants to public sector employees and forestry workers. People with mentally stimulating jobs have a lower risk of dementia in later years than those who have non-stimulating work, research has suggested. Scientists looked at more than 100,000 participants across studies...
Healththefreshtoast.com

CBD Slows Onset Of Alzheimer’s, Finds New Medical Study

Other studies have supported the evidence we have today that CBD and other cannabinoids in the cannabis plant can improve quality of life and slow the onset of Alzheimer’s, especially when it comes to targeting inflammation. Senior citizens are the fastest-growing demographic among cannabis users, and there’s good reason for...
Diseases & Treatmentsphillyvoice.com

Your eyes may be a window to your Alzheimer's risk

Alzheimer's disease research has shown that the build up of amyloid plaques between brain cells is a strong predictor of neurodegeneration. Now, a new study suggests those same protein deposits also can be detected in the retina – the thin layer of tissue inside the eye that enables vision. This...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

This Surprising Habit Can Stave Off Dementia, Says Study

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated five million adults with dementia—a number expected to reach nearly 14 million by 2060. While there is no cure for the degenerative health condition, there are ways to help improve quality of life. And, according to new research there is one thing in particular that can positively impact those who are suffering from dementia. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Diseases & Treatmentsfortwaynesnbc.com

STUDY: How long you sleep could increase Alzheimer’s risk

(CNN) - New research shows sleep deprivation in older adults could increase their risk for Alzheimer's disease. People who reported they sleep six hours or less also had elevated levels of beta amyloid. That's a protein found in the brain that isn't fully understood but is considered to cognitive ability...

Comments / 0

Community Policy