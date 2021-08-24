If You Have Someone to Talk to, it Could Stave Off Alzheimer’s, Researchers Find
Supportive social interactions in adulthood are important for your ability to stave off cognitive decline, a new study finds. Researchers observed that simply having someone available most or all of the time whom you can count on to listen to you when you need to talk is associated with greater cognitive resilience—a measure of your brain’s ability to function better than would be expected for the amount of physical aging—or disease-related changes in the brain, which many neurologists believe can be boosted by engaging in mentally stimulating activities, physical exercise, and positive social interactions.www.goodnewsnetwork.org
