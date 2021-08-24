2021 Heisman Trophy odds, top picks, predictions: College football expert fading D.J. Uiagalelei in best bets
Quarterbacks are getting the best 2021 Heisman Trophy odds, with Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler heading the list at 11-2 odds, according to Caesars Sportsbook. Also garnering the most attention are Clemson's D.J. Uiagalelei (7-1), Bryce Young (9-1) of Alabama and J.T. Daniels (12-1) of Georgia. Rattler started for the Sooners in 2020, throwing for more than 3,000 yards with a 67.5 completion percentage. He also tossed 28 touchdowns, while throwing just seven interceptions. Other top 2021 Heisman Trophy contenders include Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (14-1), North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (16-1) and D'Eriq King (20-1) of Miami.www.cbssports.com
