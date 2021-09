The Glynn County Sports Hall of Fame, founded in 2011, recently inducted its 2020 class, which included LaRon “Bud” Bennett, Glynn Academy and U.S. Track and Field; Gerald Cox, basketball coach, College of Coastal Georgia; Mark Drury, golfer, Glynn Academy and University of Georgia; Carroll Minick, baseball player, Glynn Academy and University of Georgia; Harold “Red” Roberts, football player, Glynn Academy and Austin Peay and Clyde Williams, basketball player and coach, Risley High School. The total membership in the hall of fame now stands at 41. The hall of fame has a public display at Southeast Georgia Health System and a second display on the second floor of the Athletics Center at Glynn County Stadium.