Fans are speculating if Kim Kardashian misses Kanye West after she posted a love quote on Instagram

It’s tough to keep up with what’s going on between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West these days. Although the SKIMS founder originally filed for divorce in early February, she still showed up to support the rapper at his Donda album listening party in Atlanta earlier this month.

At the album listening party, West admitted to the crowd that he still loves his ex-wife. Now, fans are speculating if she too has feelings for West after Kardashian posted a cryptic message about love to her Instagram story on Sunday night.

“Time is too valuable to be wasted on anything less than love, good vibes, & happiness,” the quote read. Prior to that, Kardashian posted a photo to her stories of her listening to Donda in her car. And before that, the exes went to lunch together at celebrity hotspot, Nobu, on Thursday. This was the first time the two were photographed together alone since she filed for divorce earlier this year, according to BuzzFeed.

West and model Irina Shayk were rumored to be dating before the 35-year-old reportedly was not interested in a relationship with the rapper, with a close source to the former couple confirming that their time together “was never a serious thing that took off.”

The two were first spotted spending time together during West’s birthday in June, with Shayk being photographed at Villa La Coste in France. However the model was also said to have rejected the singer’s proposal to fly to Paris, as she didn’t want to get the media attention.