So it may eventually happen. However, I am not sure how the AAC, Conference USA, MAC, MWC, and Sun Belt feel about it. Keep in mind if the there is going to be a change in the bylaws that only impacts the DI-FBS schools, then there needs to be a majority of support among those schools before the NCAA committee (I forget which one off the top of my head) will vote and basically rubber stamp the change to the bylaws. It is also worth noting that the NCAA committees are made of representatives from DI-FBS schools, DI-FCS schools, DI-AAA schools (aka non-football schools), student reps, in some cases private businesses.