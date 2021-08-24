Cancel
Kids

Art Class for Kids with Diana

Art Class for Kids meets on Zoom and completes a different art project each week with guided instruction. All supplies are provided free. For kids 8 and older. To sign up and receive the Zoom link, please call us at (623) 936-2746.

