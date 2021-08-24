Art Class for Kids with Diana

The Voorhees Arts Council is continuing their Kids Art Camp program throughout the fall and winter on select days in the upcoming months to allow for maximum participation, coordinating the camp to fall on days that students at the Voorhees Public Schools district have off. The program is open to kids from kindergarten through sixth grade, and will take place on Thursday, Sept. 16, Monday, Oct. 11, Thursday, Nov. 4, Friday, Nov. 4, Saturday, Dec. 6 and Wednesday, Dec. 29 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Voorhees Town Center Mall Food Court. Classes can hold up to 25 kids. During the camp, they will be able to explore different art mediums like painting on a canvas, Zentangles, and more.
