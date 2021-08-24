Teachers and Students Receive School Essentials Thanks to T-Mobile’s Million Dollar Donation

BATTLE GROUND — The local chapter of the Greater Federation of Women’s Clubs brought 5,261 school supply items to the Battle Ground Education Foundation office on Aug. 17. Among the 23 kinds of donations were 738 pens, 515 rulers and 388 pencil sharpeners. In addition, $200 was donated to apply to possible shortfalls. The women’s service club had been amassing the collection for months to provide supplies for students in need in time for school start-up in September. The stash will be distributed throughout the year by the Family and Community Resource Center, an arm of the foundation. The center’s coordinator Lydia Sanders complimented the club by saying, “Between your donations and volunteering your time, you have helped in monumental ways to make sure that all students in BGPS will have what they need to start school this year!” said the center’s coordinator, Lydia Sanders.