Nashville, GA

Berrien Schools going virtual Aug. 26

By Becky Taylor
Tifton Gazette
 8 days ago
NASHVILLE — Berrien County Schools announced Aug. 23 that it is the latest to go virtual because of rising coronavirus cases.

In a letter to parents and guardians, Superintendent Robin Marcrum said Berrien will switch to all virtual classes Aug. 26, which will last to Sept. 3. Following Labor Day holiday, students will return to in-person learning Sept. 7.

Marcrum said it was “due to the current circumstances with COVID.”

Students are being issued Chromebooks for learning at home. District and school offices will remain open if students have questions, she said.

