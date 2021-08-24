Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Citi considering bitcoin futures trading for some institutional clients

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Va61G_0bbU918h00

(Reuters) - Citigroup Inc is considering offering bitcoin futures trading for some institutional clients, a spokesperson for the bank said on Tuesday, citing increased demand in the cryptocurrency space.

Bitcoin prices rose past $50,000 on Monday, after having weathered a crackdown by Chinese authorities on domestic cryptocurrency mining companies earlier this year, as mainstream adoption by corporations and the wider public gathers pace.

Media outlet Coindesk reported here earlier on Tuesday that Citi is awaiting regulatory approval to begin trading bitcoin futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, citing a source within the bank.

“Given the many questions around regulatory frameworks, supervisory expectations, and other factors, we are being very thoughtful about our approach,” a Citi spokeswoman said in an email.

“We are presently considering products such as futures for some of our institutional clients, as these operate under strong regulatory frameworks,” she added.

The bank was weighing the option of providing cryptocurrency related services in May, according to a Financial Times report nL4N2MU1B8.

Business Insider reported bit.ly/2WeyK7X in late July that JPMorgan Chase & Co will allow all of its wealth management clients access to cryptocurrency funds.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

174K+
Followers
200K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citigroup Inc#Futures Trading#Wealth Management#Chinese#Financial Times#Business Insider#Jpmorgan Chase Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Related
Marketskelo.com

Morgan Stanley raises pay for institutional securities analysts

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Morgan Stanley raised pay for starting analysts in its institutional securities division, making it the latest bank to increase compensation amid high demand for the entry-level workers. The move raises pay for all starting analysts to $110,000 across sales and trading, research, investment banking and global...
Commodities & FutureFortune

Crypto exchange FTX.US wades into derivatives with deal for LedgerX

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. FTX.US is pushing into the world of digital asset derivatives—and possibly beyond—with its first purchase. Sam Bankman-Fried’s U.S. affiliate of crypto exchange FTX has agreed to buy LedgerX, a derivatives exchange and clearinghouse regulated by...
Public Safetyfashionisers.com

Jail term for bitcoin trading and bitcoin signals in China

Six Chinese people who used bitcoins (BTC) to evade foreign exchange controls in the country have been sentenced to prison. Chinese people who trade foreign exchange without the permission of the Chinese police are accused of selling bitcoins to immigrants in exchange for RAND and CNY. An important detail is that a Chinese court has found the use and sale of bitcoins (BTC) legal.
Marketsbitcoinist.com

Institutional Investors Not Slowing Down On Bitcoin, Here’s How Much They Own

Bitcoin investment by institutions is now a common occurrence. This was not so in the previous years. Institutional investors have been investing in cryptos for a while. But mostly at a conversation rate. 2020 changed all of that. The bull that started in 2020 saw more institutional money coming into the market. Predictions pointed towards continuous growth. And institutions did not want to be left out of the action.
CurrenciesPosted by
Benzinga

Ethereum Bulls Challenge Bitcoin's Dominance In Futures Market On Institutional Push

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) bulls are now challenging Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) dominance in the crypto space. What Happened: According to a Bloomberg report, "Ethereum is challenging Bitcoin’s dominance in the crypto world" as its one-month forward contract is trading at an 8.37% premium when compared to the spot price. Bitcoin's one-month forward futures contracts have a premium of just 6.58%.
MarketsPosted by
Bisnow

Institutional Investors Are Trading CRE At 2007 Levels

The coronavirus pandemic isn't over yet, but its chilling effect on commercial real estate's capital markets sure is. Commercial property sales worth over $25M in the first half of this year totaled $138B, the most money that has traded hands in that space in the first half of a year since the halcyon days of 2007, according to a new Real Estate Alert report from Green Street. That $138B number represents a 62% jump from the first half of 2020 and beats out 2019's first half by $3B.
Marketscodelist.biz

Bitcoin is trading at $ 46,900

Bitcoin rate current Bitcoin is trading at $ 46,900. After the interim low in May, many crypto currencies are clearly on the rise again. Bitcoin can only hold the $ 50,000 mark for a short time. Current news about the Bitcoin course in the crypto blog. Bitcoin remains highly volatile....
MarketsEntrepreneur

Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures ETF Could be First Considered by SEC

Valkyrie Investments may become the first to have its Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) assessed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Although Valkyrie also filed for a physically-backed Bitcoin ETF in March, it wasn’t the first to do so. However, the Nashville, Tennessee-based firm sought regulatory permission for a futures-based fund two months ago. This likely makes it the first company to do so, long before others followed suit.
Chicago, ILZacks.com

Citi (C) Mulls Offering Bitcoin Futures to Affluent Clients

C - Free Report) is penetrating the $2-trillion worth Bitcoin arena as it is considering to offer bitcoin futures trading for some institutional clients, on account of heightened demand in the cryptocurrency sector. As per a Citigroup spokesperson, the bank is very discreet of its approach, given the number of...
Marketstheblockcrypto.com

Citigroup is working with regulators to start trading bitcoin futures: report

As reported by CoinDesk on August 24, Citigroup is performing the regulatory legwork necessary to start trading CME's bitcoin futures product. Citing sources with knowledge of the process, CoinDesk said that institutional interest was pushing the banking giant to take up Bitcoin futures trading. Representatives for Citigroup have previously mentioned accumulated institutional interest in crypto trading and custody services.
Marketsetftrends.com

AdvisorShares Applies for a Bitcoin Futures ETF

Maryland-based investment management firm AdvisorShares submitted an application for a Bitcoin futures ETF last Friday. According to the filing, the AdvisorShares Managed Bitcoin ETF will be actively managed and invest primarily in Bitcoin futures contracts. The fund will not invest directly in or hold Bitcoin. The fund will also invest...
Marketscryptopotato.com

Swiss Fintech Trio Enabled Asset Tokenization via Tezos: XTZ Spikes 15%

Crypto Finance Group, InCore Bank, and Inacta are the three Swiss financial institutions that picked Tezos as their choice for tokenization. The Switzerland-based financial institutions – Crypto Finance Group, InCore Bank, and Inacta – have selected Tezos to create on-chain digital products through a new token standard for asset tokenization. InCore Bank would also enable additional digital services with XTZ – the native cryptocurrency of the blockchain network.
Currenciescryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Is a Hedge and its Volatility Attracts Investors, Says SEEK Co-Founder

According to Matt Rockman, investors are not scared of Bitcoin’s volatility and risks: they actually find them attractive. Matt Rockman – one of the founders of the Australian human resource consulting company SEEK Ltd. – opined that people should not ignore cryptocurrencies’ merits but educate themselves on the matter. He believes the volatility and risks in the field actually make the asset class more tempting to investors.
Marketscryptopotato.com

Iran: Legal Bitcoin Mining Can Resume from the End of September

The Iranian government would enable authorized cryptocurrency miners to resume their endeavors from September 22nd. Tavanir – Iran’s Power Generation, Distribution, and Transmission Company – revealed that the ban on cryptocurrency mining would be lifted as early as September 22nd. The country’s authorities would allow digital asset miners to restart their operations legally, hoping to see a decline in energy consumption by the end of summer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy