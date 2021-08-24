WebXtra: Lufkin football ready for a return to Friday night normalcy

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Panthers open up the 2021 season at home Friday night against Tyler Legacy. The team is hoping to return to a normal schedule in 2021. In 2020, the season started late for 5A programs. Lufkin had to rush to find a week two opponent after Nacogdoches had to shut down due to COVID-19. They found Nederland but lost a home game in order to face the Bulldogs. Once the team was in district play they lost another home game to Cleveland who canceled due to COVID-19.