Netflix Reveals Huge Fall 2021 Movie Schedule, Including Red Notice, Army of Thieves Release Dates

By Matthew Razak
Escapist Magazine
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs it has been doing for a good while now, Netflix will be dropping at least one movie a week throughout fall 2021, and it’s announced the full schedule. The streamer is dropping some heavy hitters through the coming months including the massive action film Red Notice, the Army of the Dead spin-off film Army of Thieves, its usual Christmas fare, and awards contenders like The Power of Dog and Worth. Basically, if you like movies, Netflix has something for you with its fall 2021 schedule. Also of note is that Netflix has a few films landing in theaters in the coming months, and they aren’t all films that are award contenders, showing the studio is at least tepidly looking at returning to theaters in a new way after COVID.

