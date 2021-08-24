Netflix Reveals Huge Fall 2021 Movie Schedule, Including Red Notice, Army of Thieves Release Dates

Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will team up in the upcoming Netflix movie Red Notice. Empire Magazine has a new look at the trio of stars as they appear in the film. Rawson Marshall Thurber, who worked with Johnson on the films Skyscraper and Central Intelligence, directs the movie. “I mean, talk about charisma,” he tells the magazine. "So what does happen when you get Deadpool, Wonder Woman, and Black Adam in the immediate vicinity of one another? “I feel very, very fortunate. It’s a little bit like directorial cheating, having all three of them together in the same frame. Chemistry is just not a function of writing or even directing – it’s a function of casting. You either have it or you don’t. And those guys have something special.”