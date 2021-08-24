Cancel
Dying Light 2 has double the number of parkour moves compared to the original game

By Dom Peppiatt
vg247.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring today's Xbox stream, Techland showed off more Dying Light 2 gameplay – and highlighted some of the revamped parkour we're getting in the game when it launches. As per the developers, there are 1000s of animations in the game – twice as many than were in the orignal. This seems to have inspired the game design quite a lot, too, given the level of Mirror's Edge-like vertical levels we can see in the gameplay footage.

