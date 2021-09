A price war in the mortgage business this past year has hampered profitability. Looking at industry guidance, it appears the worst of the price war is over. Last year ended up being a great time for the mortgage originators. The economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates to the floor in order to support the economy. This kicked off a refinancing boom that was the best environment for mortgage originators since the early 2000s. Some originators, like Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT), took advantage of the environment to go public.